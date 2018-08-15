Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Vancouver

A motorcyclist has been killed in Vancouver's seventh traffic-related fatality of 2018.

Vancouver police say a 54-year-old Burnaby man died at the scene in a crash involving his motorcycle and an SUV.

It happened just after 6 a.m. PT on the city's West Side.

Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release that the 64-year-old Vancouver man driving the SUV remained at the scene.

A section of West Broadway, west of Arbutus Street, was closed during the morning rush while police tried to determine the cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact the VPD's collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012.

