Motorcyclist dies in late night collision on Golden Ears Bridge
RCMP say speed was a factor in the Friday night crash
Langley RCMP say a man has died after being thrown from his motorcycle on the Golden Ears Bridge in Maple Ridge late Friday night.
Police were called around 10:20 p.m. for a report that a motorcycle traveling north on the onramp to the bridge had collided with the railing and the rider had been ejected from his bike, according to a news release.
The man was found on 201 Street below the ramp and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.
Langley RCMP believe speed was a "contributing factor" of the collision.
The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service is also investigating the crash. Investigators are asking witnesses of the collision or drivers with dash cam footage to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.