Motorcyclist dies after Burnaby hit-and-run collision

Burnaby RCMP are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

Police said in a statement they responded to a report of a hit and run at Canada Way and Imperial Street at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

They say a motorcyclist was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This is a very tragic incident that has not only taken a life, but will affect countless individuals," says Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP.

The hit and run happened at Canada Way and Imperial Street. (Ryan Stelting)

Police say the initial investigation suggests that the suspect rear-ended the motorcycle before fleeing the area.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam video from the area between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

"If you can assist us in our investigation, please come forward and contact the Burnaby RCMP," said Kalanj.