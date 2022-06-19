Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Motorcyclist dead after single vehicle crash in Burnaby

RCMP said in a written statement the incident happened at Willingdon Avenue and Sanderson Way around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The 22-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene

RCMP said in a written statement the incident happened at Willingdon Avenue and Sanderson Way around 2 a.m. on Sunday. (David Bell/CBC)

A 22-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Burnaby.

RCMP said the incident happened at Willingdon Avenue and Sanderson Way.

In a written statement, the force said officers responded to a report of the crash around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The roadways remained closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

Burnaby RCMP said the Criminal Collision Investigation Team has conduct of the investigation, which is ongoing.

