Uninsured and unlicensed motorcyclist caught going 207 km/h on Okanagan highway

Kelowna RCMP have fined an uninsured and unlicensed motorcyclist $1,357 after he was caught going 207 km/h on Highway 97C Thursday.

Rider fined, motorcycle impounded

Kelowna RCMP tweeted out an image of the speed they clocked the motorcyclist at. (Kelowna RCMP/Twitter)

The driver also had his motorcycle impounded for seven days and will incur the related towing and storage costs.

In a tweet, Kelowna RCMP reminded motorists they are patrolling for dangerous drivers now that spring is here and the roads are dry and clear.

Speed limits were rolled back by 10 km/h on Highway 97C last November.

From Merritt to Aspen Grove, the limit was reduced from 110 km/h to 100 km/h and from Aspen Grove to Peachland, the speed limit went from 120 km/h to 110 km/h.

Under the province's Motor Vehicle Act, drivers caught speeding more than 40 km/h over the limit will have their vehicle impounded for seven days, in addition to the fine.

RCMP are asking motorists to "slow down and do their part to make Okanagan roads safer for everyone."

