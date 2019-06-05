Motorcyclist dies after Lougheed Highway crash

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the Lougheed Highway on Tuesday night.

RCMP say the motorcycle and a sedan collided on a "sharp curve" on the road near Deroche, B.C., east of Mission, around 9 p.m. PT.

A statement said the motorocyclist, 59, died from his injuries at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The RCMP's Fraser Valley Traffic Services division said "nothing has been ruled out at this early stage."

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.

Anyone with information who hasn't already spoken to RCMP is asked to call the FVTS in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039, citing file number 2019-22788.