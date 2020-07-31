No charges for off-duty Mountie involved in crash that left motorcycle rider seriously injured

The B.C. Prosecution Service says there will be no charges against a Langley RCMP officer involved in a crash with a motorcycle while they were off duty last year.

The officer's SUV collided with the motorcycle at a Langley intersection on July 1, 2019, seriously injuring the bike's rider.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, looked into the crash and filed its report in April to the prosecution service for consideration of charges.

The officer faced potential charges including careless driving and unsafe lane change.

But the prosecution service says the available evidence doesn't meet its charge assessment standards.

It also says the motorcycle driver was likely speeding at the time of the collision, and the crash probably would not have occurred had the motorcycle been travelling under the speed limit.