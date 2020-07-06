1 dead, 5 injured in motorcycle crash north of Pemberton

A motorcyclist has died and five others have been injured in an accident on the Sea to Sky Highway north of Pemberton Sunday morning, according to RCMP.

In a news release, Pemberton RCMP said four motorcycles were northbound on Highway 99 approximately 9 km North of Joffre Lake when up to three of the motorcycles collided with a south bound vehicle.

One motorcycle driver from the Lower Mainland was declared dead at the scene

According to police, an off duty doctor and paramedics immediately provided first aid to the five injured victims.

Highway 99 Remains closed north of Pemberton at Joffre Lake due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it received the call around 12:30 p.m. and that multiple ambulances and two air ambulances responded.

Two motorcyclists and two people from the vehicle were taken to area hospitals with what appeared to be minor injuries, police said. A motorcycle passenger was also airlifted to a Lower Mainland hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

DriveBC says Highway 99 near Pemberton is closed in both directions with no detour available while investigators are collect evidence at the scene.

The highway isn't expected to re-open before 11:30 p.m Sunday.

Motorcyclist dies in Friday crash

Sunday's new release from Pemberton RCMP also reported that another motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Friday evening on Highway 99 approximately 10 km north of the In-Shuck-ch Forest Service Road.

It says on July 3, at approximately 5:00 PM, police received a report that the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Highway 99, lost control around a corner, slid into oncoming traffic and was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old man from Vancouver, did not survive his injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions while investigators collected evidence and cleared the roadway and reopened after midnight.

Police are asking witnesses of either crash to please contact Pemberton RCMP at 604 932‐3044 or Crimestoppers.