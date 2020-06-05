How do online representations of motherhood affect parenting in real life?

From posts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to newsletters, stories about motherhood have become a multi-billion dollar industry, with brands eager to align themselves with moms with even modest online followings.

"There's a real range of representations of motherhood online," said Kathryn Jezer-Morton, a PhD candidate at Concordia University in Montreal, who researches the phenomenon of "momfluencers" for her academic work and for her newsletter, Mothers Under the Influence.

"Sometimes it's really funny. Sometimes it's really more aspirational and style-oriented. It is all very fascinating to me."

These representations also influence the way society envisions motherhood and what it is supposed to look like — which can be a problem for those whose style of parenthood isn't reflected online.

That's what Toronto-based writer Bee Quammie discovered when she had her first child and noticed there were very few stories being shared by Black mothers, particularly Black Canadian mothers.

This inspired her to create the Brown Suga Mama blog, where she shares experiences of raising her children in a way she hopes is helpful to others.

As part of the CBC On the Coast series, The Mother Load, Margaret Gallagher spoke with Jezer-Morton and Quammie about the online world of motherhood.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What do you think of the way that motherhood is represented online right now?

Quammie: You're seeing so much. Maybe I'm just not being drawn to it as much anymore, but not so much of the aspirational, 'This is what you need to do to be a perfect mom'-type content. There is a lot of the content [showing], 'This is the mess.'

Let's show solidarity for each other as we're doing this and as we're moving through the world trying to do the best job that we can. With social media, the great thing is it expands beyond your borders. So I'm able to learn things from mothers in other cultures, countries, age groups, just at my fingertips.

How does the portrayal of motherhood perhaps impact negatively on the moms who are taking all this content in?

Jezer-Morton: The most followers go to the people who have the kind of most polished, glossy lives. I think really it still is posing a challenge, especially for new parents who are kind of wondering how to be and how they're supposed to be.

I think that becoming more media literate is now part of the journey of parenthood, like learning how to deal with this media and consume it in a healthy way. It's sort of like becoming a teenager again because there is a way in which you are vulnerable.

It's a process where you have to kind of gain perspective and realize, 'I don't need to be like this, I don't need to have a perfectly spotless home, I don't have to redecorate my kitchen every two years,' and this is just a process of realizing what's realistic and what's actually desirable for you as an adult, and as a parent.

How do you think this changing social media landscape impacts moms and and how they see themselves in their own motherhood?

Quammie: I think it's offering room for more permission to be the type of mom that you are, instead of trying to live up to some expectation of what you're supposed to be.

I know that if I'm posting something about motherhood anywhere, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, if I want to be authentic, I police myself a little bit because I wonder who is going to take this out of context or what type of issue might this create for me because I'm not supposed to be the type of mom to talk about X, Y and Z because you're a Black mom and there might be issues with that.

So there is still a little bit of that work around mothers whose stories are maybe not as represented in what we're seeing in social media.

Jezer-Morton: As far as TikTok goes, you're seeing mostly white moms still, honestly.

There are, of course, Black momfluencers. There are, you know, momfluencers from all backgrounds, really. But the really successful ones who are making a lot of money are almost all white.

I think that that is a skewed reality that hopefully will change. We are not seeing much representation of queer families at all in the influencer space, it's really a heteronormative space. More and more queer families are becoming a part of family discourse and parenting discourse. I'm really wondering when that's going to change.

