Mother pleads for information in son's unsolved Richmond, B.C., shooting death

On the one year anniversary of his death, the mother of Richmond homicide victim Joseph De Carvalho has made an emotional plea for people to come forward with information.

The 41-year-old was gunned down at 3 a.m. PT on Sept. 18, 2017, in the 7500 block of Bridge Street. Police believe it was a targeted shooting.

"It has been a year since Joe was unjustly murdered, but we mourn him without closure because we do not have any answers," Monica De Carvalho said, wiping away tears.

"Cowards murdered him, leaving him to die on the sidewalk near his home. The thought of Joe lying alone to die without anyone to hold him during his last moments is heartbreaking."

Joseph De Carvalho was shot and killed in what police believe was a targeted attack in Richmond on Sept. 18, 2017. (IHIT)

Investigators with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team say De Carvalho was known to police.

"We believe this was a targeted act. It wasn't random," said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang.

"But let's not lose sight of the fact that a man died. A man's life was taken. A murder was committed in our community."

Investigators have also released more details about leads they are following in the case.

They are asking the public for help identifying an unknown person who was walking in the area and was captured on surveillance video. That person appears to be wearing a hooded jacket and a backpack.

Video shows unknown person walking through the neighbourhood

IHIT is also looking for information about a dark sport utility vehicle that was seen driving in the area at the time of the shooting, possibly a BMW with a model year between 2005 and 2010.

Watch video of the vehicle driving by

Investigators are frustrated because they believe there are people with important information about De Carvalho's death that have not come forward, Jang said.

"Let's put everything aside and look to find answers for Monica De Carvelho, Joseph's mother, and her family who are grieving and haven't stopped grieving for the last year."

