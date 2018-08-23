Mother of toddler with autism calls for better crew training after harrowing B.C. flight

The mother of a toddler with severe autism has launched a complaint against Air Canada, alleging airline staff berated her on a B.C. flight because of her daughter's behaviour.

Anna Maria Williams was travelling with family between Vancouver and Prince Rupert earlier this month. Her three-year-old daughter, Jenna, has been diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal.

"Jenna is a happy little girl. She is just full of life," Williams said. "She does show a lot of emotion and she tries to communicate in her own way."

The plane was late taking off and her children were tired, Williams said, but she thought the flight was going smoothly.

"[Jenna] was making her noises. She was happy. She was waving at the flight attendant and everyone, clapping her hands," she told Carolina de Ryk, the host of CBC's Daybreak North.

"She can get quite loud, but she was happy, so as a mother, I was feeling like, 'wow, this is going so well.'"

'She doesn't mean to be upsetting'

Twenty minutes into the trip, a flight attendant tapped Williams on the shoulder.

"I basically got told straight out to keep the yelling down," she said.

"I explained to the flight attendant that my daughter is non-verbal and has autism and she doesn't mean to be upsetting anyone. I can't keep her any quieter than she is now."

She was told it was an evening flight other passengers had "booked for quieter purposes and business travel."

Minutes later, Williams said, Jenna had a meltdown: kicking, scratching and screaming loudly.

"I think a lot of parents who are dealing with autism can understand that when your child goes into a meltdown mode, there is absolutely nothing you can do to calm your child down," she said.

The family never received any help dealing with the situation from any of the crew, Williams said, nor any offers of water or snacks for Jenna.

Another passenger stepped up to help in the end.

Air Canada responds

A division of Air Canada, Jazz Aviation, told CBC that the company has reached out to the Williams and is reviewing the matter internally.

Williams hopes her story will prompt Air Canada to have more staff training to deal with passengers with special needs.

"With a little bit of training, I think, the staff can learn that these situations are OK and to maybe handle it with more care and understanding," she said.

"That's all that I would have needed during that time."

Debra Williams, the manager for corporate communications with Jazz, said the airline has training and procedures already in place to help meet the needs of customers with medical conditions and disabilities.

Anna Maria Williams hopes staff can learn to accommodate passengers with special needs better 9:43

With files from Daybreak North.