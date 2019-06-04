Mother of man killed in Prince George hit and run asks driver to come forward
'I'd like that driver that hit him to come forward and take responsibility for the life he took,' says mother.
The family of the man who died after a hit and run collision in Prince George, B.C., last month has identified him as Marcel Simpson. His mother is asking the driver to come forward.
Police are still seeking the person who hit Simpson who was in a wheelchair and injured another man just after midnight May 11 in Prince George.
"I'd like that driver that hit him to come forward and take responsibility for the life he took," Marcel's mother, Beatrice Simpson, told Daybreak North's Nicole Oud.
Beatrice and other family and friends of Simpson's celebrated his life on May 27, the day he would have turned 49 years old.
Beatrice remembers Simpson as being kind and giving.
"He helped a lot of people and a lot of people helped him ... He had a lot of uphill battles, but he was climbing to the top," she said.
Hit and run
RCMP say one of their officers was on patrol on Victoria Street between 15th and 17th Avenue on May 11 when he came across the two men suffering from injuries, as well as a "severely damaged" electric wheelchair and a bicycle. Simpson died shortly afterwards.
Investigators believe the victims were struck by a northbound vehicle that didn't stop.
Officers later obtained the vehicle involved in the alleged hit and run after issuing a public appeal and receiving a tip. The suspect's vehicle is a dark-coloured 2012 or 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with extensive damage to the passenger side due to the crash.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.
Listen to the full interview with Beatrice Simpson
With files from Daybreak North
