The mother of a seven-year-old girl who died at her home in Langley, B.C., last July has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the mother, 36-year-old Kerryann Lewis, was charged on Aug. 17 in connection with the death of her daughter, Aaliyah Rosa.

"This was a tragic case that shocked the community," says Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Aaliyah Rosa and we hope that we were able to provide some answers to her family."

Lewis is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday.

Police found Aaliyah Rosa dead at her home in an apartment complex near 200 Street and 68 Avenue on July 22.

At the time, investigators said a 36-year-old woman related to the investigation was also there when they arrived. She was taken to hospital.

At Rosa's memorial service in August, people remembered the girl as a lively, lovable seven-year-old who was confident and headstrong.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

