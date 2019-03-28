Mother and 2 sons killed in Surrey crash Tuesday identified by friends and neighbours

CBC News has learned the identity of the mother and two sons who died in Tuesday's fatal single-vehicle crash in Surrey.

Friends and neighbours have identified the man who usually drove that dark coloured car as 22-year-old Davy Hao.

His mother and older brother, Mike, were also found dead in the vehicle.

Friends have confirmed the occupants of the car involved in Tuesday's fatal collision were all from the same family. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

The car crashed into the Highway 99 overpass over the 32 Avenue diversion in Surrey, B.C., at about 10:30 a.m. PT, according to police.

All three people in the vehicle were dead when officers arrived.

Police say they subsequently determined there was something suspicious about the accident and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in.

The Hao brothers lived in a house just blocks away from the accident on 35th Avenue in West Rosemary Heights. Neighbours say there was an older couple there and two young adult men.

The two-storey home on a cul-de-sac has been behind police tape since early Tuesday. On Wednesday, forensic teams were on the scene combing through the house.

Davy Hao, 22, in a Facebook post (Facebook)

Police had been to the home in recent days

Area residents said the police had been to the home in recent days.

According to BC Assessment, the home is owned by Anna Chao.

Neighbours describe the woman who lived in the house as a nice person who liked to garden. They say they have not seen her since Saturday.

Mike Hao was one of the three people found dead in the car. (Facebook)

Police canvassing the neighbourhood have been asking if anyone noticed or heard anything on Monday night.

Increasingly erratic behaviour

Friends of Davy Hao posted that his behaviour had become increasingly erratic and he seemed to be suffering from mental illness. In recent Instagram posts, Hao said he was being impersonated online and his identity had been stolen.

"My electronics & others electronics are being monitored by a super powerful person that is spreading rumours ..." he wrote.

Friends had reached out to Hao in recent days, encouraging him to seek help. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Friends posted that they had encouraged him to get help. The IHIT investigation continues.