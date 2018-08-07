Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

B.C. mother found not guilty of murder in drowning death of daughter

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa body contained two depressants when she was discovered dead on the bathroom floor of her mother's apartment in 2018.

Karin Larsen · CBC News ·
Aaliyah Rosa, 7, died at an apartment complex in Langley, B.C. on July 22, 2018. (IHIT)

Langley, B.C., mother Kerryanne Lewis has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her seven-year-old daughter.

Aaliyah Rosa was found dead on the bathroom floor of her mother's apartment in July 2018.

Crown prosecutors argued Lewis had drugged and drowned her.

But on Friday, Justice Martha Devlin said in New Westminster Supreme Court that while the death was tragic and devastating, evidence presented at trial was not conclusive in establishing the mother's guilt. 

The verdict was clearly upsetting to some in the courtroom who were heard yelling profanities after it was read out.

Devlin said it was incumbent on Crown to prove that Lewis had intentionally drugged and then drowned the girl beyond a reasonable doubt, but that "alternative scenarios" — like the girl falling into the tub — could not be ruled out and therefore supported inferences other than guilt.

Karin Larsen

Karin Larsen is a former Olympian and award winning sports broadcaster who covers news and sports for CBC Vancouver.

    With files from Yvette Brend

