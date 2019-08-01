All but 1 Vancouver beach reopened to swimmers

One of Vancouver's biggest and most popular parks has just been reopened to swimmers, leaving only one remaining swim closure in Vancouver.

"We're happy to say that now Trout Lake is safe for swimming and wading. The only Vancouver-area ocean beach still closed is Kitsilano Beach," said Vancouver Coastal Health's Tiffany Akins.

Beginning in June, some beaches began to show higher levels of E. coli, leading to the closure of Sunset Beach. The West End beach had an elevated count of E. coli bacteria during one of Metro Vancouver's weekly water checks.

Trout Lake was closed July 17, when levels exceeded the acceptable 200 E. coli bacteria per 100 millilitres of water.

Vancouver Coastal Health announced Wednesday afternoon the lake's levels have returned to normal, but Akins suggests a few precautions after a swim.

"Use soap and water, pay special attention to any cuts or scrapes, dry out your ears, try not to swallow the water. Those are all good tips to keep away the digestive or intestinal problems that are associated with E. coli levels."

People head in and out of the water on a hot day at Kits Beach in Vancouver. (CBC)

E. coli, or Escherichia coli bacteria, normally live in the intestines of healthy people and animals, but certain strains can cause illness in people. Its presence in water is often associated with fecal contamination, which could come from humans, animals, waste dumped from boats and leaks in the sewage system.

It can also be caused by heavy rain.

"Generally, about 48 hours after a heavy rainfall, people are advised to avoid swimming the beaches," said Akins.

The most recent levels taken at Kitsilano Beach, July 27, show E. coli amounts to be 12,997 per 100 millilitres of water, well above acceptable levels.

Vancouver Coastal Health's website provides the latest updates on beach closures and E. coli counts.