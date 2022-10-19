Most of B.C. under air quality advisories due to wildfire smoke

Air quality advisories are in effect for most of B.C. on Wednesday as smoke from local wildfires and those in Washington state continues to smother the province.

Environment Canada has special weather statements or smoky skies bulletins in effect from the west coast of Vancouver Island through the Lower Mainland to the Interior and up into the Peace River region. The Central Coast and Kootenays are also affected.

"Elevated pollution levels are expected or occurring," the advisories read.

"If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health."

Smoky conditions are expected to continue over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The weather agency rated the central and eastern Fraser Valley, along with southwest and southeast Metro Vancouver, between a 9 and 10+ on its 10-step Air Quality Health Index on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, meaning "very high risk."

"Avoid strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion," the weather service advised.

"Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation."

Smoke and haze from wildfires lingers above trees in Chilliwack on Tuesday. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Environment Canada also warned conditions can change "hour by hour" as smoke shifts.

Both the B.C. and Washington governments acknowledge a link between climate change and more intense and longer wildfire seasons.