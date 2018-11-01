Top 5 most dangerous intersections for pedestrians in the Lower Mainland

JUMP TO INTERACTIVE MAP

It happens every winter: an increase in crashes involving pedestrians in B.C.

More than a third of all collisions involving people on the street happen between October and January. ICBC data shows November has been the worst month for four years in a row.

Nearly 70 per cent of pedestrian-involved crashes — no matter the time of year — happen in intersections. Sixty-one people die every year.

ICBC has broken down which crossroads saw the most crashes between 2013 and 2017.

It found the top five were in Vancouver, Burnaby and Surrey.

35 crashes

Police respond to a collision between a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of Main and Hastings on July 21, 2016. (Daniel Beauparlant/CBC)

21 crashes

Lougheed Highway and North Road in Burnaby. (Google Maps)

20 crashes

104 Avenue & King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Google Maps)

20 crashes

Kingsway and Victoria Drive in Vancouver. (Google Maps)

19 crashes

Use ICBC's interactive map below to see data for intersections across the Lower Mainland:

ICBC's data was calculated as of March 31, 2018, and was posted online on Oct. 24, 2018. Casualty crashes include collisions resulting in injury or death.