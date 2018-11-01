New
Top 5 most dangerous intersections for pedestrians in the Lower Mainland
ICBC has broken down which crossroads saw the most crashes between 2013 and 2017.
Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey crossings saw at least 19 crashes each in 4-year period
It happens every winter: an increase in crashes involving pedestrians in B.C.
More than a third of all collisions involving people on the street happen between October and January. ICBC data shows November has been the worst month for four years in a row.
Nearly 70 per cent of pedestrian-involved crashes — no matter the time of year — happen in intersections. Sixty-one people die every year.
It found the top five were in Vancouver, Burnaby and Surrey.
#1 — East Hastings Street & Main Street (Vancouver)
35 crashes
#2 — Lougheed Highway & North Road (Burnaby)
21 crashes
#3 — 104 Avenue & King George Boulevard (Surrey)
20 crashes
#3 — Kingsway & Victoria Drive (Vancouver)
20 crashes
#4 — 128 Street & 96 Avenue (Surrey)
19 crashes
Use ICBC's interactive map below to see data for intersections across the Lower Mainland:
ICBC's data was calculated as of March 31, 2018, and was posted online on Oct. 24, 2018. Casualty crashes include collisions resulting in injury or death.