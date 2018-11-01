Skip to Main Content
Top 5 most dangerous intersections for pedestrians in the Lower Mainland
ICBC has broken down which crossroads saw the most crashes between 2013 and 2017.

Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey crossings saw at least 19 crashes each in 4-year period

RCMP respond to a crash in Surrey, B.C., on June 3, 2016. Two intersections in the city were among the top five when it came to the number of pedestrian-involved crashes in B.C., according to ICBC data. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

It happens every winter: an increase in crashes involving pedestrians in B.C.

More than a third of all collisions involving people on the street happen between October and January. ICBC data shows November has been the worst month for four years in a row.

Nearly 70 per cent of pedestrian-involved crashes — no matter the time of year — happen in intersections. Sixty-one people die every year.

ICBC has broken down which crossroads saw the most crashes between 2013 and 2017. 

It found the top five were in Vancouver, Burnaby and Surrey.

#1 — East Hastings Street & Main Street (Vancouver)

35 crashes

Police respond to a collision between a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of Main and Hastings on July 21, 2016. (Daniel Beauparlant/CBC)

#2 — Lougheed Highway & North Road (Burnaby)

21 crashes

Lougheed Highway and North Road in Burnaby. (Google Maps)

#3 — 104 Avenue & King George Boulevard (Surrey)

20 crashes

104 Avenue & King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Google Maps)

#3 — Kingsway & Victoria Drive (Vancouver)

20 crashes

Kingsway and Victoria Drive in Vancouver. (Google Maps)

#4 — 128 Street & 96 Avenue (Surrey)

19 crashes

Use ICBC's interactive map below to see data for intersections across the Lower Mainland:

ICBC's data was calculated as of March 31, 2018, and was posted online on Oct. 24, 2018. Casualty crashes include collisions resulting in injury or death.

