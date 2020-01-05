Most customers' power restored after NYE storm, 35 remain in the dark
BC Hydro says crews made "significant progress'' Saturday in restoring power to those left in the dark since a New Year's Eve snowstorm.
Storm initially left 160,000 customers with power outages
BC Hydro says only 35 customers in the Johnsons Landing area on the east shore of Kootenay Lake still have their power out.
It says crews continue working to repair the damage and should have all customers' power restored Sunday afternoon.
The storm initially left 160,000 customers with power outages.
Parts of the province remained under a snowfall warning on Saturday.
Environment Canada says more snow is expected along the 120-kilometre stretch of the Coquihalla highway between Hope and Merritt.
