Most B.C. First Nations communities offered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
First Nations Health Authority says over half of Indigenous communities on B.C. reserves are now vaccinated
More than half of the residents of First Nations communities in British Columbia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but most Indigenous people who live outside of those areas are still waiting.
The First Nations Health Authority says over 30,000 vaccinations have been administered in Indigenous communities, representing about 54 per cent of residents of reserves.
Katie Hughes, vice-president of the public health response team, says people in 143 out of 203 communities have been offered at least one dose and immunization clinics are planned in the remaining 60 before the end of March.
Acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald says about 100,000 more people identify as Indigenous across the province and the First Nations Health Authority is working with regional partners to help serve those individuals as they become eligible.
This week, Indigenous people over 65 or who identify as elders became able to book their appointments, and Health Minister Adrian Dix has said about 35,000 people in B.C. fit into that category.
McDonald says First Nations leaders feel responsible for their members who live away from home and her health authority has been working to ensure that vaccinations of Indigenous people off reserves are done in a culturally appropriate way.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.