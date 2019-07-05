Whistler, B.C., home to nearly 50 Moroccan chefs after recruiting blitz

Moroccan chefs are flocking to Whistler, B.C., to take positions in high end restaurants.

Since September 2018, around 50 chefs have been recruited to Whistler restaurants by Culinary Recruitment International, a local company formed last year by Joel Chevalier to help fill a shortage of workers in the food industry.

"They're just really anxious to come and work in this amazing country of Canada," Chevalier said.

In total across B.C. and Alberta, Chevalier said, his company has assisted close to 100 Moroccans get jobs as chefs at about 14 restaurants, through Ottawa's Francophone Mobility program.

The workers were trained in professional culinary programs and speak French, both of which are requirements of the government program designed to bring French workers to Canada.

"Morocco has been a really great hotbed for tourism and so it's filled with Western restaurant styles and hotels and so people have been trained really well," Chevalier said.

Joel Chevalier got the idea to form Culinary Recruitment International after years of witnessing shortages of chefs in the restaurant industry. (Radio-Canada)

Most of the restaurants Chevalier works with are in Whistler, ranging from the Whistler Blackcomb resort, to the Westin, to the Old Spaghetti Factory.

But he's also helped recruit workers to the Capilano Suspension Bridge in North Vancouver, and as far as the Fairmont hotels in Banff and Jasper.

From sunshine to snow

Chevalier travels to Morocco to meet with applicants and then helps arrange interviews with the restaurants, either in person or through Skype.

Representatives from the Fairmont Chateau Whistler travel in person to interview the recruits and have hired 13 people from Morocco so far.

"We're actually heading back next week for another recruiting trip. They've been a great addition to our team," said Derek Bendig, executive sous chef of Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

Derek Bendig, who is in charge of restaurants at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, said he hopes to continue to recruit chefs from Morocco. (Radio-Canada)

Nawal Bensekri came to the Fairmont in May after sending her resumé to Chevalier.

"It was easy and fast. I was shocked ... it was my dream to come here," Bensekri said.

Bensekri said one reason she wanted to come to Canada was because she wanted to be treated as an equal to men in her field.

"I like to be here and to start a new life, to have a professional career," she said.

Nawal Benzekri said she is happy to be working as a chef at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, as she feels like her career will progress more quickly in Canada than in her home country of Morocco. (Radio-Canada)

More recruits on the way

Next week, Chevalier said he's returning to Morocco to hire an additional 30 to 40 people, with three more employers awaiting Moroccan hires and another six expressing interest ahead of the busy winter tourism season.

André St. Jacques, founder of Whistler's Bearfoot Bistro, said the restaurant hires 10 to 12 new kitchen workers every season.

"We get a lot of kids that come in that want to work for one season and ski and enjoy the resort, but they're not going to stay," he said.

The restaurant currently employs three chefs from Morocco, and is eager for more.

Chevalier said he's received requests to start looking at recruiting from other Francophone countries as well, but said they just don't have time.

"We've been so busy with Moroccans, and the Moroccans we've found are absolutely wonderful and great people and so we've just been focusing all of our energy there," Chevalier said.