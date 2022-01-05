More than half of Prince Rupert's firefighters in isolation due to COVID-19

More than half the firefighters at the Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department are off work due to COVID-19.

In just one day, the city's fire department has lost 13 of its 20 staff.

"We had two positive cases yesterday, eight more positive cases by the evening, and three more awaiting test results," said Rob Buchan, city manager of Prince Rupert. "They're all in isolation right now."

"That's a huge number for a fire department of our size, absolutely."

Buchan says the skeleton crew of seven remaining firefighters had already responded to a house fire and a medical distress call today.

'"Our staff are doing the job, we're holding the line."

The city does have a backup plan, with volunteer firefighters from neighbouring Port Edward on standby.

Buchan said in a critical situation, it's possible that firefighters with COVID-19 could be asked to return to work.

"If we have a bigger emergency that we don't have enough staff, we can call out our members that are isolating but whose symptoms are diminishing."

Prince Rupert firefighters rescued one person from a burning restaurant in 2020. The city's fire department responds to about 1,500 calls a year. (Carolina de Ryk/CBC)

Prince Rupert, in B.C.'s northwest coast, has a population of 12,000 people.

The Fire Department responds to about 1,500 calls each year.