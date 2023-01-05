More than 2 weeks after winter storm hit Vancouver, some air passengers are still waiting for their bags

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) says the backlog of lost luggage is getting smaller by the day, but Arush Nagpal says he has now gone more than two weeks without his belongings.

Speaking to the CBC on Wednesday, Nagpal says he was wearing the same clothes he had on when he touched down in Vancouver on Dec. 19, just as a winter storm hit the region.

"It was a tough night," said Nagpal, a software engineer, who immigrated to Canada from India with a work permit.

He says Air Canada lost three of his bags. He has found two of the smaller ones after multiple trips to the airport, but his most important piece of luggage — filled with winter clothes, glasses, prescription medications, and mementos from home – is still nowhere to be found.

WATCH | Thousands of travellers still waiting for return of lost luggage: Thousands of travellers still waiting for return of lost luggage Duration 2:05 The struggle is real for thousands of Canadian airline passengers who are still waiting on their luggage that went missing during the holiday travel chaos. While baggage is slowly making its way to some travellers, others are hoping for compensation.

"When you're emigrating from a new country, you are not just carrying clothes," he said. "You are carrying memories, you're carrying precious belongings, gifts from family, friends."

Replacing the essentials has been costly.

"I'm struggling financially because it's really hard," he said. "There is only a limited amount of money which I brought from my home country."

YVR says the number of bags that remained at the airport following the winter storm has dropped from about 1,500 to to 1,000.

"We can certainly see that the backlog is clearing out," YVR spokesperson Alyssa Smith said.

"For example, we did have an area with WestJet where they were using parts of our terminal to store and sort bags. They no longer need that space."

Passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs wants to remind those still waiting that it's up to the airlines to reunite bags with owners.

"It's not your responsibility to search for your baggage, it's the airline's responsibility to deliver your baggage to you," he said.

Nagpal says he wants travellers to be aware of their rights, which includes compensation if bags aren't found after 21 days.