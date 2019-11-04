More SeaBus cancellations expected as transit workers ramp up job action

More TransLink SeaBus cancellations are expected Monday morning as Metro Vancouver transit workers continue to take job action and union representatives are promising to ramp up efforts if their demands aren't met.

Maintenance staff have been refusing to work overtime since Friday morning and more than 30 SeaBus sailings, which run between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore, were cancelled over the weekend.

"The [Coast Mountain Bus] Company runs on overtime to fulfil our maintenance obligations," said Mike Smith, president of the union representing SeaBus and maintenance workers

"With us withdrawing those services of overtime, it shows the system can't operate without skilled tradespeople."

SeaBus sailings, which usually run every 15 minutes, were running every 30 minutes over the weekend with some round-trip sailings cancelled.

Transit operators, like bus drivers, are also refusing to wear their Coast Mountain Bus Company uniforms in order to draw attention to their cause.

Coast Mountain Bus Company operates bus and SeaBus service on behalf of TransLink, the region's transit authority.

People wait for a Translink SeaBus at Waterfront Station in Vancouver on Oct. 29, 2019. More than two dozen sailings were cancelled over the weekend. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Bus cancellations expected

So far, bus services haven't been disturbed by the job action — but it's just a matter of time with no maintenance staff working on them, according to Smith.

"As we burn through [the buses] and they become parked and unavailable for service, we will start seeing cancellations throughout the system," he said.

The union says with no overtime work, commuters can expect bus cancellations by the end of the week.

SkyTrain and HandyDart services haven't been impacted yet, either.

The union served strike notice last week after voting 99 per cent in favour of job action. Wages, benefits, and working conditions are key issues in the ongoing contract dispute.

Bus cancellations are expected by the end of the week, as maintenance staff refuse to work overtime. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

Contract talks break down

Although the Coast Mountain Bus Company says union demands would cost more than $600 million over 10 years, president of the company Michael McDaniel is urging the union to come back to the negotiating table.

"The last thing we did is we put an offer to them," McDaniel said.

"They walked away from the table."

Metro Vancouver has not seen a full-scale transit strike in nearly two decades but a four-month walkout in 2001 crippled commutes for hundreds of thousands of people.

"As weeks go on, we intend to ramp it up," said Smith, with the union.

"At the end of the day, we will have a full-scale walkout as we did in 2001 and we're prepared to stay out there for six, eight, 10 or 12 months if we have to."

An all-out strike would come with at least 24 hours of notice.