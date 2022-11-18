More gunfire in Merritt linked to spate of shootings earlier this week, RCMP say

The RCMP says it is investigating more gunfire in Merritt, B.C., which they "strongly believe'' is linked to a spate of shots fired early this week.



No injuries have been reported in any of the shootings, and no suspects have been arrested, but police say they believe all the gunfire has been targeted.



Mounties say a caller reported shots fired Friday morning in the centre of the city, which is located in the Nicola Valley, as well as a distinctive grey pickup truck with a maroon box racing away from the scene.



A truck with the same description, which police believe was stolen early Friday for the purpose of the shooting, was found on fire soon after.





On Tuesday, they said they were investigating "multiple shootings'' that day that they believed to be connected, but they did not believe there was any further risk to the public.



Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz has said RCMP told him that roughly 100 rounds were fired at three different locations Tuesday, including the Coldwater reserve and along Mamet Lake Road.



Sgt. Josh Roda says in a statement that investigators are canvassing the area of the latest gunplay for witnesses and surveillance video.



"We strongly believe that this incident is associated to the ongoing investigation to the shooting that occurred earlier this week,'' the statement says.



"Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries from the shooting, and investigators are continuing their tireless efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects in these brazen events.''