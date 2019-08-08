More controlled burning underway to fight Eagle Bluff wildfire

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting off more planned ignitions on Friday in an attempt to control the growing blaze at Eagle Bluff in the Okanagan Valley.

The wildfire is estimated at nearly 23 square kilometres as of Friday morning. By comparison, the fire was about 15 square kilometres a day earlier on Thursday morning.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the growth is largely due to a controlled burn conducted by fire crews on the south side of the wildfire on Thursday.

The fire has resulted in an air quality advisory and on-going evacuation alert for more than 240 properties in the area, including the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

UPDATE: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EagleBluff?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EagleBluff</a> wildfire is now estimated at 2,260 ha. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> Service intends to conduct another planned ignition today, which will be visible to residents along Manuels Canyon Road and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a>. For more info, visit: <a href="https://t.co/Fmcas2ddLo">https://t.co/Fmcas2ddLo</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

Smoke from the B.C. Wildfire Service's planned ignition efforts is expected to be visible from Highway 97 and Manuels Canyon Road.

Watch as crews fight the wildfire on Wednesday