More bus service and other changes for TransLink begin Monday
Changes include more frequent service to popular summer destinations and renamed community shuttle routes
The Monday morning commute might look a bit different for some Metro Vancouver transit users, as TransLink unveils a raft of summer service changes.
The updates include more frequent buses on some routes, eliminated stops on others, a few new route names and platform changes at Lougheed Town Centre SkyTrain Station.
All of the changes will take effect beginning Monday. They include extra service on bus routes serving popular summer locations like Stanley Park, Lynn Canyon Park, Buntzen Lake, White Rock Beach and the Tsawwassen ferry terminal.
Other bus service changes include:
- Weekday service is increasing on the 319 Scott Road Station/Newton Exchange to every 7-15 minutes between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
- Five bus stops are being eliminated on the 44 Downtown/UBC route along Burrard Street at Robson, Barclay, Pacific, Dunsmuir and West Pender.
- A pilot project is introducing a new layover for the 20 Victoria/Downtown route at Richards and West Georgia in an attempt to make service more reliable.
At Lougheed Town Centre, Millennium Line SkyTrains will begin using different platforms. Trains to VCC–Clark Station will use Platform 3 and trains to Lafarge Lake–Douglas will use Platform 1.
Ten community shuttle routes are also losing the letter "C" from their names. The routes are being renamed as follows:
- C43 becomes 743 Meadowtown/Haney Place/South Haney
- C44 becomes 744 Meadowtown/Haney Place
- C45 becomes 745 Haney Place/Cottonwood
- C46 becomes 746 Haney Place/Albion
- C48 becomes 748 Thornhill/Haney Place
- C49 becomes 749 Ruskin/Haney Place
- C60 becomes 560 Langley Centre/Murrayville
- C61 becomes 561 Langley Centre/Brookswood
- C62 becomes 562 Langley Centre/Walnut Grove
- C63 becomes 563 Langley/Fernridge
For the complete list of changes, visit the TransLink website.
