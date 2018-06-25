More bus service and other changes for TransLink begin Monday

The Monday morning commute might look a bit different for some Metro Vancouver transit users, as TransLink unveils a raft of summer service changes.

The updates include more frequent buses on some routes, eliminated stops on others, a few new route names and platform changes at Lougheed Town Centre SkyTrain Station.

All of the changes will take effect beginning Monday. They include extra service on bus routes serving popular summer locations like Stanley Park, Lynn Canyon Park, Buntzen Lake, White Rock Beach and the Tsawwassen ferry terminal.

Other bus service changes include:

Weekday service is increasing on the 319 Scott Road Station/Newton Exchange to every 7-15 minutes between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Five bus stops are being eliminated on the 44 Downtown/UBC route along Burrard Street at Robson, Barclay, Pacific, Dunsmuir and West Pender.

A pilot project is introducing a new layover for the 20 Victoria/Downtown route at Richards and West Georgia in an attempt to make service more reliable.

At Lougheed Town Centre, Millennium Line SkyTrains will begin using different platforms. Trains to VCC–Clark Station will use Platform 3 and trains to Lafarge Lake–Douglas will use Platform 1.

Ten community shuttle routes are also losing the letter "C" from their names. The routes are being renamed as follows:

C43 becomes 743 Meadowtown/Haney Place/South Haney

C44 becomes 744 Meadowtown/Haney Place

C45 becomes 745 Haney Place/Cottonwood

C46 becomes 746 Haney Place/Albion

C48 becomes 748 Thornhill/Haney Place

C49 becomes 749 Ruskin/Haney Place

C60 becomes 560 Langley Centre/Murrayville

C61 becomes 561 Langley Centre/Brookswood

C62 becomes 562 Langley Centre/Walnut Grove

C63 becomes 563 Langley/Fernridge

For the complete list of changes, visit the TransLink website.