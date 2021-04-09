3 men fined $11K for illegally killing 4 moose and attempting to cover their tracks

Three men have been fined a total $11,000 for illegally killing four moose in two separate incidents in B.C.'s southern Interior and attempting to cover their tracks by exchanging hunting tags.

Terry Knooihuizen is at the centre of both incidents, while two of his friends allowed him to use their hunting tags to cover it up.

In 2017, Knooihuizen shot and killed two moose near Vernon, according to provincial court documents. The court fined him $3,500 for exceeding his bag limit and using another person's tag. Another man, Tim McCool, was fined $2,000 for his part in the incident.

Two years later near Revelstoke, Knooihuizen again killed two bull moose. The court fined him another $3,500. A separate man, Christopher Gross, has been fined $2,000 for letting him use his tag.

Knooihuizen is now banned from any hunting for two years, while McCool and Gross have been banned from hunting for one year.

The three also have to re-take the hunter education program.