Monte Lake residents to view fire devastation first-hand as wildfires continue to rage in B.C.

Some residents of Monte Lake, a small B.C. community devastated by the White Rock Lake fire, will now be able to view the damage first-hand as the district confirms 28 residences and one business have been lost.

The community was evacuated on Aug. 5 after the White Rock Lake fire, burning between Vernon and Kamloops, jumped Highway 97 and scorched structures in the town.

The White Rock Lake fire, more than 600 square kilometres in size, continues to be the B.C. Wildfire Service's primary concern as the heat wave currently affecting southern B.C. threatens fresh fire starts.

The district says conditions are currently safe enough for some property owners in Monte Lake and the Paxton Valley to assess the damage themselves, though the situation remains volatile.

"As of last night, we downgraded the evacuation order for a number of properties along Highway 97. It's now an evacuation alert, and the Highway 97 has opened up," said Andrew Roebbelen, spokesperson for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

"We do have reports that 28 primary dwellings were destroyed in the White Rock Lake fire, as well as one commercial structure."

Evacuation orders mean residents have to leave their homes immediately, while an evacuation alert means residents must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

A picture of the White Rock Lake fire, taken by Monte Lake resident Stephanie Gamache. (Submitted by Stephanie Gamache)

Roebbelen notes it's likely more properties have been destroyed.

Even as some residents in Monte Lake survey their losses, more than 6,000 properties across the province have been evacuated as upwards of 270 fires continue to burn.

The most recent area to be given an evacuation order is the Cutoff Creek fire region south of Vanderhoof in northern B.C.

End of heat wave creates its own problems

Though firefighters on the front lines of B.C.'s wildfires have been hindered by the current heat wave, the predicted change in weather on Sunday will also pose its own set of challenges.

"We are expecting a weather event [Saturday] evening as well as continuing Sunday and Monday," said Erika Berg, a fire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service. "That will bring with it some shifting winds, as well as a risk of dry lightning, which can result in some increased fire growth."

A front arriving Sunday will cool temperatures on the South Coast and clear away the smoke hanging over the region, but rain isn't likely until later in the week.

"There will probably be chances of showers in through the Cariboo [on Sunday], but it doesn't really reach into the southern Interior where we need the rain," said Mike Gismondi, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"There's another front coming on Tuesday, and that looks like it will bring some rain into the southern Interior, into the Columbia-Kootenay, where we do need some rain."

Gismondi says it is hard to tell whether the forecasted showers on Tuesday will significantly aid firefighting efforts, given the extremely dry conditions in the region.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire. To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.