Garry Handlen found guilty of murdering Monica Jack 40 years ago

A jury has found Garry Handlen guilty of the first-degree murder of a 12-year-old girl in 1978.

The verdict was read aloud in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday afternoon.

Monica Jack was last seen in Merritt, B.C., while riding her bike in 1978. Her remains were discovered in the area 17 years later.

Handlen was later arrested and charged in relation to her death. He confessed to the murder in 2014 during an undercover operation.

Nine men and three women deliberated for two days on Handlen's fate.

In his confession, Handlen said he grabbed Jack from a highway pullout, threw her bike into Nicola Lake, put her in the bathroom of his camper and drove up a hill, where he sexually assaulted and strangled her before burning her clothes and part of her body.

He pleaded not guilty..

In his final arguments to the jury, Handlen's lawyer, Patrick Angly, says Handlen lied during the sting because he "felt his dreams in a close-knit organized crime group could be snatched away."

Angly maintained Handlen could have read some information in a newspaper article about the crime and then parroted it back and may also have known details about Jack's murder from a television documentary.

In his instructions to the jury, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Collen said jurors wouild have to decide decide whether Handlen could have obtained details about the crime from police or media reports.