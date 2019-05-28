B.C. to make another announcement about money laundering response

B.C.'s attorney general and minister for advanced education are set to make an announcement about "government action" against money laundering on Tuesday afternoon.

David Eby and Melanie Mark are set to speak together at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria at 12:45 p.m. PT.

A government statement didn't provide further details of the announcement, but last week, another explosive report looking at money laundering in the province said B.C.'s colleges and post-secondary institutions may be an avenue for dirty money to be cleaned.

The B.C. Ministry of Advanced Education oversees post-secondary education in the province.

In the report, called Dirty Money Part Two, former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German found some private and public post-secondary institutions accept cash for tuition and other expenses.

He said his team received tips that some international students have been known to register at colleges in person and then, after paying their fees, "withdraw and receive an institutional cheque in reimbursement for their fees."

If the cash comes from the proceeds of crime, this would be a classic way of turning dirty money into funds that appear clean.

Student brings $9K cash in duffel bag

The report also notes that a student recently appeared at an unnamed college with a duffel bag of $9,000 in cash, asking to deposit it with the college — minus a charge of $150 the student owed.

German said his team also received tips about private colleges accepting cash for tuition which, for an international student, can run from $7,000 to $10,000.

Tuition costs easily can rise to $20,000 for students at private colleges.

Eby has said the NDP government is looking at requiring all B.C. businesses to report cash transactions over $10,000 to the federal anti-laundering watchdog known as FINTRAC.

The atrium in the new Simon Fraser University Sustainable Energy Engineering building. SFU says it hasn't accepted cash payments since 2017. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

'Whack-a-mole'

The section regarding colleges forms part of a chapter that German devotes to an analysis of where dirty cash can move as criminals seek ways to turn it into apparently legitimate money.

Calling it the "whack-a-mole" phenomenon, German identifies cryptocurrencies, auction houses, luxury boats and cash-based cannabis businesses as vulnerable to use by money launderers.

These businesses are vehicles where money launderers may attempt to clean their money, in addition to the previously identified real estate industry, casinos and luxury cars.

Attorney General David Eby speaks to media at the Premier’s office in Vancouver on May 24, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Cash at Douglas College ending soon

German notes that a number of B.C.'s public post-secondary institutions accept cash but are not uniform in their criteria — some schools do, some don't and some have limits.

University of British Columbia spokesperson Matthew Ramsey told CBC News the university stopped accepting cash more than 10 years ago.

Douglas College says it will stop accepting cash for student fees in 2020. (Google Streetview)

In an email, Simon Fraser University spokesperson Theodore Tsang said the university hasn't accepted cash since 2017.

Publicly-funded Douglas College, however, still accepts cash. Last week, spokesperson Regan Lal told CBC News very few students pay in cash and the college will end the practice in 2020.