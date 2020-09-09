RCMP seek 2 men who might have seen student being dragged by Mountie

Investigators are looking for two men who were in the lobby of a Kelowna, B.C., apartment building the night an RCMP officer dragged a university student and stepped on her head during a wellness check in January.

The men were seen walking into the apartment building on Academy Way around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to a statement from Mounties on Wednesday.

The first man walked up the stairs on the right side of the lobby, while the other went left after entering the building through the glass doors.

"Despite significant efforts, police have not yet been able to identify the two men," the statement said Wednesday.

The same night, surveillance video captured an RCMP officer dragging Mona Wang, 20, down a hallway and then stepping on her head. The officer, Const. Lacy Browning, was responding to a wellness check at Wang's apartment.

WATCH | Surveillance footage from the apartment block hallway and lobby:

RCMP officer drags student down a hallway and then steps on her head after detaining the woman during a wellness check. 1:37

The statement Wednesday said police are looking for the two men on the surveillance tape as potential witnesses. The men are visible on surveillance footage from the lobby as Wang is dragged across the floor, but not when her head is stepped on.

The first man, who went up the stairs, is described as having light hair and a clean-shaven face. He was wearing a jacket, possibly green, and blue jeans.

The first man sought by RCMP, as seen in a still from surveillance footage. (RCMP)

The second man, who went left, is described as having dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing a dark winter jacket with an orange-lined hood and a dark backpack.

RCMP have asked the men, or anyone who knows them, to call (250) 491-5362.

The second man sought by RCMP, pictured in a still from surveillance tape. (RCMP)

The RCMP launched a criminal investigation into the incident earlier this year. They sent their findings to Abbotsford police for an external review, but the police department sent the file back to RCMP shortly after, saying more investigating needed to be done.

Officers in the RCMP's Southeast District are in the midst of that second attempt.

"We are conducting the necessary follow-up," Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, a senior media relations officer with the RCMP, told CBC News on Aug. 31. "It is important that any reviews be thorough and complete and as such will take variable amounts of time."

Wang, a nursing student at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus, filed a lawsuit against Const. Browning and the RCMP in March claiming physical and emotional abuse. RCMP have also launched an internal code of conduct investigation into Browning's conduct.

The officer has disputed Wang's claim. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The case is among several recent incidents involving the RCMP and wellness checks, renewing advocates concerns about the practice and whether police are best to respond to cases around mental health. In July, the independent watchdog for the RCMP released a statement saying it frequently has concerns about Mounties' "unreasonable use of force" during mental health wellness calls.