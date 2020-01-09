B.C. mom loses court case arguing Indigenous ceremony at kids' school infringed on religious freedom

The B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed a mother's case against School District 70 in Port Alberni that argued a smudging ceremony at her children's school and a prayer performed by a hoop dancer at a school assembly infringed on their religious freedoom.

Candice Servatius, an evangelical Christian, claimed that both events, which occurred in 2015 and 2016 at John Howitt Elementary School, were religious and not cultural activities.

Justice Douglas Thompson wrote in Wednesday's ruling, in which the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council was an intervenor, that Servatius "failed to establish that the Nuu-chah-nulth smudging in her children's classrooms or the prayer said by the hoop dancer at the school assembly interfered with her or her children's ability to act in accordance with their religious beliefs."

In November of 2016, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) filed a petition on Servatius' behalf in Nanaimo after she received a letter the previous year from the school's principal, saying that her kids would be participating in a traditional Indigenous smudging ceremony.

The letter said that students would participate by holding a cedar branch while smoke from sage was fanned over them to experience "cleansing energy."

When Servatius went to the school to learn more, she found out that the ceremony had already taken place.

The school district said the ceremony was a chance for students to learn more about the Nuu-chah-nulth traditions.

The district also said in court documents that it is committed to ensuring its educational programs comply with the Charter and Section 76 of the School Act and does not agree there had been any violation of rights.

It did concede however, it could have been clearer that participation was optional.

Servaitus wanted the district to declare the ceremony infringed on her children's religious rights and a promise, which it did not receive, similar events would be prohibited.

The court ruling states that about a third of students in the Vancouver Island district are Indigenous and the district's position to increase student awareness and understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth culture, history and language is consistent with the provincial curriculum.

In his ruling, Thompson said the students, including Servatius's children, observed a smudging ceremony and hoop dance. However, the judge said, "they did not hold cedar branches and were not smudged or otherwise cleansed."

"I conclude that proof on an objective basis of interference with the ability of the petitioner or her children to act in accordance with their religious beliefs requires more than the children being in the presence of an Elder demonstrating a custom with spiritual overtones or being in the presence of a dancer who said a brief prayer," said the judge in his ruling.

Next steps

"This is a disappointing decision for citizens from any religion or cultural background, each of whom has a constitutional right to be free from state-compelled spirituality, stated Jay Cameron, Candice Servatius's counsel.

"We are reviewing the decision with an eye to next steps."

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council said earlier it was disappointed the complaint ended up in court.

"Our way of life isn't a religion. It's our way of life. It's our culture. It's who we are," Ken Watts, former vice-president for the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council told CBC in 2016 when the case first came forward.