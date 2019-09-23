Made famous by The Beachcombers, Molly's Reach restaurant is up for sale

A historic restaurant on the Sunshine Coast, made famous by the long-running Canadian TV show The Beachcombers is up for sale.

Molly's Reach in Gibsons, B.C., was prominently featured on the show, which aired on CBC in 1972 and ran until 1990. But the owners are retiring and looking to pass the big yellow waterfront café along to someone else with fresh ideas.

Listed at $379,000 for all but the land, the restaurant comes equipped with everything needed to start churning out the fish and chips.

"It's just a chance to own a little piece of the legend here on the Sunshine Coast," said real estate agent Marla Jensen.

According to the restaurant's website, the building opened in 1926 as a grocery store.

It served various functions as a retail hub until 1969, when CBC leased the building for The Beachcombers. When the series was cancelled in 1990, it sat vacant until 1995 when it was turned into a working restaurant.

A younger generation might recognize the restaurant from the movie Charlie St. Cloud, starring Zac Efron. In 2010, the restaurant was renamed Flynn's Reach and painted green for the film.

Bruno Gerussi starred in The Beachcombers. (CBC Still Photo Collection/Fred Phipps)

Aside from its big-screen popularity, the restaurant on School Road has charmed the community for decades, Jensen said.

Decorated with old photos, wood panelling and paddles on the wall, the café evokes a sense of nostalgia, she added.

"The hipsters love it," she said. "It's kind of a hub. It's a great little eatery, good food, great views, great staff. It's definitely loved by Gibsons people."