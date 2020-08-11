UNBC alumnus joins NHL's youth inclusion committee

When Moezine Hasham was just six-years-old, his neighbour encouraged his immigrant parents to sign him up for hockey, and gave them her son's old gear.

He played through his childhood in Vancouver, and while studying at UNBC in Prince George, B.C.

He said overall, his time playing hockey was good, but it didn't come without some struggles.

"There were times where I would face racism out on the ice, I'd be called names or be pushed around because of the colour of my skin," said Hasham, who is of South Asian descent.

Now, he's joined the NHL's youth inclusion committee, which was formed earlier this year to make the sport more welcoming to children of colour.

Hasham's parents immigrated to Canada from Uganda in 1972. Five years later, they had Moezine. Though he fell in love with hockey, he said that learning it was "incredibly difficult."

"You're basically showing someone ... how to step on the ice for the first time," he said.

"My parents didn't know what hockey was. My mom tells me the story about how she went to Stars on Ice with my older brother and older sister and that's how she knew what skating was."

His love of the hockey, and his passion for introducing other children to the sport continued when he launched Hockey 4 Youth, a foundation aimed at increasing social inclusion in hockey for newcomers to Canada.

A program in Toronto gives young new Canadians an opportunity to learn how to ice skate and play hockey as a way to connect with a national pastime. 3:12

He said giving new Canadians the opportunity to play hockey by reducing social and financial barriers provides them with a sense of belonging.

"When you can provide an opportunity to play hockey, which is so Canadian, it really gives [newcomers to Canada] a sense of belonging and it gives them an opportunity to feel connected to Canada. And what better way to do that than through the game."

He said joining the NHL's Youth Inclusion Committee is an opportunity to share stories with athletes from across the country and help the league eradicate racism, homophobia and sexism.