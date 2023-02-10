East Vancouver model train shop may close after 35 years

A cherished model train hobby shop in East Vancouver is running out of steam after 35 years.

Central Hobbies on 2825 Grandview Hwy., is the only shop of its kind in the city. But health issues are forcing owner Hal Kinsey, 71, to sell his beloved business.

"All the people come and say you can't leave, I say but I need to," said Kinsey.

"I love it, but I don't want to do it anymore."

Central Hobbies may close at the end of May. (CBC News)

Kinsey hopes someone who is passionate about model trains will swoop in to take over the business, and he says he has heard from a few people who are interested.

But he is prepared for the possibility his shop may close by May.

"I would be disappointed to see it go away but I'm prepared for that, because all of the other stores have gone."

He says he will miss the people and community most.

Kinsey has become lifelong friends with many customers — and his employees. He says two employees at Central Hobbies met at the store and eventually married. They have worked there for 28 years.

One of his favourite memories was when Rod Stewart visited the store, he adds.

Kinsey says he has loved building model trains since he was a child, but now struggles to see his creations.

"Once you've had a stroke and you're half blind the incentive to build something is not there anymore because you know it's not going to be right."

'This was my happy place': customer

Long-time customer Fred Nebits says he will miss the shop.

"It's terrible. It's the only hobby shop left in the area that has a lot of trains," said Nebits.

Nebits, who is almost 40 years old, says the first time he visited Central Hobbies was when he was around the age of six.

Fred Nebits has been a customer at Central Hobbies for over three decades. (CBC News)

"We were driving past and I saw the hobby shop and I kind of flipped my lid and said, 'Let me go inside,'" he said.

"And that's when I met Hal."

Nebits says he has built several model railways and is now working his way through his sixth or seventh.

"This was my happy place on a tough day at work I would come here on my lunch break and sit here and talk to the guys and spend lots of money."