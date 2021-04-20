Paul Mochrie appointed as Vancouver's city manager

The City of Vancouver has chosen the person who will oversee its $1.6 billion annual operating budget as it moves into what will likely be a challenging post-pandemic period.

In a release Tuesday, the city said council selected Paul Mochrie as city manager after a six-month international candidate search.

"[Mochrie's] attention to detail and relentless focus on making our city work for everyone will be crucial as we build back from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than before," said Mayor Kennedy Stewart.

As the administrative head of the city, Mochrie, who had already been serving as acting city manager since the departure of Sadhu Johnston in January, will take charge of the operating budget and a city-wide team of approximately 7,700 employees, the release said.

Highest paid civil post

Johnston announced his intention to leave last September. In 2019, he was earning $362,852, making him the highest paid civil servant across Metro Vancouver.

In 2020, Mochrie was making $277,563 as the deputy city manager, a job he had held since October 2015.

In that role, Mochrie was responsible for a number of city operational budgets including fire and rescue services, emergency management, and arts, culture and community services.

The statement said he will continue to represent the city as a director of the Pacific National Exhibition and E-Comm 911.

Mochrie had already held a number of public sector appointments including with the B.C. government, regional health authorities and employers' associations, before taking the job as deputy city manager in 2015, the release said.

He also worked with the B.C. Ministry of Health to build business relationships between the PharmaCare program, pharmaceutical companies and front-end retail pharmacies.