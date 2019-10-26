1 in hospital after mobility scooter pinned by pick-up truck in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say one person is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a mobility scooter and a pick-up truck.

The incident happened Saturday around 11 a.m. PT at the intersection of 56 Avenue and 177B Street, which is in the Cloverdale area of Surrey.

Police say the person operating the scooter, who has not been identified, has potentially life-threatening injuries.

Road closures

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle, which appears to be a Ford pick-up truck, to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.