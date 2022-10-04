Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Mobile overdose prevention clinic in northern B.C. destroyed by fire

A mobile clinic providing overdose prevention services in Fort St. John, B.C., has been destroyed by fire.

Service offering supervised consumption and harm-reduction supplies was launched in Fort St. John in February

Winston Szeto · CBC News ·
The mobile overdose prevention clinic, jointly operated by Northern Health and First Nations Health Authority, was destroyed by fire in Fort St. John, B.C., on Sunday evening. (Sheila Malcolmson/Facebook)

Local fire services in the community, around 440 kilometres north of Prince George, confirmed they received a call on Sunday around 9 p.m. PT reporting the vehicle was on fire in a hotel parking lot.

The mobile clinic, jointly operated by Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA), offered supervised consumption services, as well as Naloxone kits and other harm-reduction supplies.

The Northern Health region has the province's highest rate of drug toxicity deaths, according to the B.C. Coroners Service, while Indigenous people account for a disproportionate number of such deaths across the province.

When authorities officially launched the mobile clinic in February, FNHA northern region vice-president Julie Morrison said it was a "culturally safe initiative" for Indigenous people at risk of overdose.

"It is vital we do everything we can for our people as B.C. First Nations are dying from toxic drug overdoses at five times the rate of the rest of the population," Morrison said in a news release.

While there has been no confirmation on what caused the fire at the mobile clinic, Northern Health condemned it as a "senseless act of destruction" in a written statement to CBC News.

Chief medical officer Jong Kim says the mobile clinic was well used by the local community and the authority will now have to put its mobile overdose prevention services on hold for at least several days.

He says his team is exploring different solutions to keep providing services to the area's vulnerable population.

"The team is working to ensure that this life-saving service can continue, and Northern Health [is] committed to harm reduction and overdose prevention," he said.

CBC News has contacted the Fort St. John Fire Department and the local RCMP detachments for more information about the fire.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Winston Szeto

Digital journalist

Winston Szeto is a journalist with CBC News based in Kelowna, B.C. in the unceded territories of the Syilx. He writes stories about new immigrants and LGBTQ communities. He has contributed to CBC investigative journalism programs Marketplace and The Fifth Estate. Winston speaks Cantonese and Mandarin fluently and has a working knowledge of German and Japanese. He came to Canada in 2018 from Hong Kong, and is proud to be Canadian. Send him tips at winston.szeto@cbc.ca.

With files from Matt Allen

