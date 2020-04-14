Mobile medical unit to house inmates sick with COVID-19 at Abbotsford Hospital

A mobile medical unit is being deployed at Abbotsford Regional Hospital to help deal with the COVID-19 outbreak at the Mission Correctional Institution where so far 41 inmates and six staff members have tested positive for the virus.

The MMU, which is contained in a large truck, has capacity to hold five or six patients securely, said Fraser Health president Dr. Victoria Lee. She said there are plans in place to commandeer an additional unit of the hospital if more beds are needed for inmates.

"We heard from Correctional Services Canada that it would be better to have a designated area that's better served by having enhanced security," said Lee.

"So the MMU will immediately be able to serve that role and then if we need, we actually do have a phased in plan to open an additional unit."

Lee said only the sickest inmates will be transferred to the hospital while those with mild to moderate symptoms will continue to receive treatment at the Mission Institution medical facility.

Mission Institution is a federal correctional facility with capacity for over 500 inmates in its medium and minimum security sites, according to the Correctional Service of Canada website.

The facility has been in lockdown since April 1 because of the COVID-19 outbreak with all inmates confined to their cells.

In her daily media briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed seven Mission Institution inmates were being treated at Abbotsford Hospital.

Lee said the ratio of guards to inmates at the hospital is two to one.

"It's important,of course, from Corrections Canada to ensure that their inmates are safe and secure as well as from our end, from our hospital, to ensure that our staff, patients and leaders are secure," she said.

Henry said the outbreak at Mission Institution continues to be a major concern.

It is by far the largest prison outbreak in the country, accounting for over half of all positive COVID-19 cases detected in Canadian correctional facilities.