MLA rebuts Opposition suggestions of travel expense impropriety

Spencer Chandra Herbert says suggestions of expense claim impropriety made by the B.C. United Party have no merit.

In a statement, the B.C. United said the NDP MLA for Vancouver-West End had expensed over $70,000 in the past three years. Comparisons to other MLAs' expense claims were not provided.

A document distributed by the B.C. NDP shows 61 MLAs had filed expense claims for amounts larger than Chandra Herbert's $24,498 over the last year, including many B.C. United MLAs.

The opposition party said Chandra Herbert neglected to inform constituents he had relocated away from his riding after buying a home in Colwood in 2019 and renting out his Vancouver apartment in 2020.

Outside the legislature, Chandra Herbert said he remains a Vancouver resident, living rent-free with inlaws.

He then became emotional, explaining he has been caring for a sick child.

"Yes, I've been spending more time in Victoria in this last year and a half. Why? I didn't want to share it. Because my son's been very sick. He got sick here in Victoria. He's been in and out of Victoria General [Hospital]. It's been the worst year and a half of my life," he said.

B.C. United caucus communications manager Tracy Grimsrud said Chandra Herbert claiming expenses to travel from Colwood to his riding is "backward."

"We feel what MLA Chandra Herbert has done goes against the spirit of what MLAs are reasonably allowed to claim," she said.

There is no rule stating MLAs must live in the riding they represent, and many do not. Former premier Christy Clark did not live in the West Kelowna riding where she won a byelection in 2013.

"I own a home [in the Victoria area] like many other MLAs," said Chandra Herbert. "Many own homes. Many rent, many use hotels, and that's in keeping with the practices of this legislature."

In response to a question from CBC about whether Chandra Herbert had broken any rules, the Office of the Clerk of the B.C. Legislature said: "With respect to MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert, the Office of the Clerk has not received any formal complaint and is not aware of non-compliance with Legislative Assembly policy."