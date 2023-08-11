B.C. musician seeks return of 1840s-era violin

The violinist from a popular music band in Kelowna, B.C., is pleading for the return of a rare violin, which he believes was stolen last week.

Mitchell Howanyk, a member of the Kentucky Eileen band for over a decade, says the vintage stringed instrument went missing after a performance on the evening of Aug. 3. He suspects the theft might have occurred in downtown Kelowna, or in the vicinity of the Cambium Cider Co., in Vernon, the venue for the performance.

Howanyk says he noticed it was missing while he was preparing for an upcoming performance the following day at a brewery in downtown Kelowna.

He says he believes the violin was stolen around midnight while he was unloading equipment from his trailer, a situation he described as a "nightmare" he never imagined would happen.

"I honestly check [the violin] two or three times every time, and it's usually on my back.

"It was midnight [after the performance], and it's been an exhausting week for me … I think I must have just slipped out of my mind where it was," he told host Sarah Penton on CBC's Radio West.

Howanyk informed the Kelowna RCMP about the theft on Aug. 9. He says it is an Italian-made violin from the 1840s with a unique one-piece back with two black bows and one red bow.

He says the instrument, housed in a silver carbon-fibre case adorned with backpack straps and stickers from various countries, is equipped with a microphone pickup jack and a single gold tuner.

"It's more like a burnt red violin, and it certainly looks old with cracks on the top, but it is a professional violin, so it's not going to look like your average violin," he said.

Violin has sentimental value

Howanyk says he purchased the violin about a decade ago from a musician friend who has since passed away, making it a highly sentimental item for him.

After some repairs, he used it while performing with his band across Canada and internationally, as well as for teaching music at a K-12 school in Kelowna.

Since losing the violin, Howanyk says he has been tirelessly searching various parts of Kelowna and Vernon without success.

He's hoping that someone might have information that could help him recover it.

"It would mean the world, and I just want to carry on the legacy of that instrument."

Kelowna and Vernon had some of the highest crime severity indices in Canada last year, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

In particular, the Central Okanagan municipality recorded a non-violent crime severity index — which includes theft — of 162.98 in 2022, an increase of over seven percent from the previous year.

The Kelowna RCMP says anyone with information on the violin can contact them at 250-762-3300 or contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-8477, with file number 2023-46714.