1 person dead, another in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Mission, B.C.

One person is dead and another is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck in Mission, B.C. on Tuesday night.

Mission RCMP Cpl. Patrick Mehain said the incident happened just after 6:10 p.m. PT on Dec. 7, near the Lougheed Highway and Highway 11.

Emergency Health Services says paramedics were dispatched at 6:17 p.m., and took one man to Abbotsford Regional Hospital with serious injuries. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to RCMP.

Police say the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Mehain says neither alcohol, drugs or speeding was a factor.