Former Mission school teacher charged with sexual assault

A former teacher in Mission, B.C., is facing seven charges after two women reported being assaulted and sexually assaulted more than a decade ago.

Donald Alan Sweet is charged with four counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault, Mission RCMP said in a statement Saturday.

In Feb. 2020, two women who were Sweet's former students came forward to police. One woman said she was assaulted and the other woman reported being sexually assaulted by Sweet when they were students in the Mission School District.

The Mission Serious Crime Unit completed an investigation into the offences, which allegedly happened between 2007 and 2008 in the school district and at a conference centre near Chilliwack, RCMP said.

Sweet is expected to appear in Abbotsford Provincial Court on March 15.

RCMP are asking anyone who has more information about these alleged offences or any others to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).