Homicide team investigating 3 violent deaths in 24 hours on B.C.'s Lower Mainland

Investigators are looking into three homicides on the Lower Mainland in the past 24 hours, including a deadly stabbing in Mission, B.C., on Wednesday, a stabbing in North Vancouver Tuesday morning and a shooting in Chilliwack that same evening.

RCMP were called to the 33800 block of Fourth Avenue near Mary Street in Mission around 7 a.m. PT. Officers found a man with stab wounds.

Paramedics started first aid, but he died at the scene in what police say was a targeted attack.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) say they have identified the victim but are still trying to determine a motive.

IHIT says homicides not connected

IHIT held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to speak to all three incidents.

"The information that we have is that they're not connected," said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

"We're seeing a lot of different motives, a lot of different scenarios play out, whether they be domestic assaults, familial homicides — I would say that there is no one main thing that's the catalyst for this uptake in call volume."

To speak to that point, Pierotti detailed the progress police have made on all three files.

Investigators have identified the victim of the North Vancouver homicide as 68-year-old Domingo Santos. Her nephew, Anthony del Rosario, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Pierotti said investigators have also identified the victim in the Chilliwack shooting as 34-year-old Michael d'Lerma, who was known to police.

D'Lerma did not live at the residence where the shooting took place. Police are trying to determine if the burning of a vehicle nearby is related to his death.