Homicide investigators are investigating after a deadly stabbing in Mission, B.C., on Wednesday.

RCMP were called to the 33800-block of 4 Avenue, near Mary Street, around 7 a.m. PT. Officers found a male with stab wounds.

Paramedics started first aid, but he died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case. Officers are still working to identify the victim.

"At this time, no suspects have been identified," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

"Initial information suggests this is an isolated incident ... that it was a targeted stabbing."

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or security camera footage from the area is asked to contact IHIT.

It's the third reported homicide in the Lower Mainland in the past 24 hours, following a stabbing in North Vancouver Tuesday morning and a shooting in Chilliwack that evening.

IHIT is set to provide an update on all three killings on Wednesday afternoon.