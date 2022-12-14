Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

Homicide team investigating after man fatally stabbed in Mission, B.C.

Homicide investigators are investigating after a deadly stabbing in Mission, B.C., on Wednesday.

Police say they believe the attack was targeted

CBC News ·
A picture of the chest of an IHIT officer, with the words 'HOMICIDE' clearly visible.
An officer with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is pictured in February 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Homicide investigators are investigating after a deadly stabbing in Mission, B.C., on Wednesday.

RCMP were called to the 33800-block of 4 Avenue, near Mary Street, around 7 a.m. PT. Officers found a male with stab wounds.

Paramedics started first aid, but he died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case. Officers are still working to identify the victim.

"At this time, no suspects have been identified," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

"Initial information suggests this is an isolated incident ... that it was a targeted stabbing."

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or security camera footage from the area is asked to contact IHIT.

It's the third reported homicide in the Lower Mainland in the past 24 hours, following a stabbing in North Vancouver Tuesday morning and a shooting in Chilliwack that evening. 

IHIT is set to provide an update on all three killings on Wednesday afternoon.

With files from Jessica Cheung

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now