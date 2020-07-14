6 children treated for possible exposure to pepper spray at B.C. water park

First responders were called to a children's water park at the Mission Leisure Centre Tuesday morning to treat several children suffering irritation to their eyes and mouths.

According to Mission Fire Chief Mark Goddard, five of the children were treated by firefighters and paramedics at the scene, while one was taken to hospital.

Godgard said the call came in at about 10:45 a.m.

"Our crews responded to the spray park where children were experiencing irritation to their eyes and mouth," he said. "There was some sort of irritant there."

Goddard said the water at the park has been shut off by district park staff and the area is cordoned off.

"We don't know exactly what was in the water, or what caused it, but they're going to have a good look at it and make sure it's safe before any activity is resumed at the site," he said.

Goddard said it's not clear what caused the irritation, but the effects were consistent with pepper spray.

"If it was — and we don't know what the substance was at this time — but if it was like a capsicum or a bear spray, I understand it would be consistent with that sort of irritation," he said.