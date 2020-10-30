An inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has escaped prison in Mission, B.C.

Roderick Muchikekwanape, 41, was missing from the inmate count at Mission Institution at 10 p.m. PT on Thursday. Correctional Services Canada (CSC) said its staff phoned RCMP when Muchikekwanape could not be found.

Muchikekwanape is described as six feet tall and weighing 217 pounds, according to a statement. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was convicted of the sexual assault and murder of a 36-year-old mother of three in Winnipeg in 1998.

Muchikekwanape was being held in the minimum-security area of the prison, which houses offenders who are deemed the lowest security risk. Most of the inmates in minimum security are people who have graduated from maximum and medium security facilities and are close to being reintegrated into society.

RCMP have issued a warrant for Muchikekwanape's arrest. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

"CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as

possible," read the statement from the agency.