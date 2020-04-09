Correctional Service Canada is now reporting 14 cases of COVID-19 at the Mission Institution in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, and the medium-security prison is now in a state of lockdown.

Lawyers who work with inmates at the federal facility say the outbreak is concerning especially since CSC was only reporting two cases earlier this week.

"I think it's horrifying," said Adrienne Smith, a Vancouver lawyer who has clients at the prison.

"I think it will be very difficult if not impossible to prevent a broad outbreak at any of the correctional facilities in British Columbia," she added.

The Mission Institution has conducted 36 tests, with 21 pending as of Thursday.

Those who work with inmates say its not enough and worry about the safety of other inmates and staff.

"There's concern that 'I don't know if I will make it out alive,' said Dr. John Farley, an infectious disease doctor who has worked with inmates at the Mission Institution for 12 years.

He thinks more testing needs to be done on inmates, correctional officers and nurses who work at the prison.

In a statement, Correctional Service Canada told CBC News that it is testing and medically isolating inmates who show symptoms and is working with public health to trace any contact.

The CSC said it is continuing to suspend inmate visits, work releases for inmates and all inter-regional and international transfers, and has also suspended programming and non-essential work and has implemented modified routines to limit comings and goings.

