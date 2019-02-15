Man charged a year after crash that claimed the life of Mission, B.C., woman

The Ridge Meadows RCMP says a man has been charged in relation to the death of a Mission, B.C., woman who was killed after being struck by a pickup truck at a Maple Ridge bus stop last February.

Police say Travis Pare, a 35-year-old Mission man, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Kelly Sandoval, 35, and her son were waiting at the bus stop at the 23900 block of Dewdney Trunk Road on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 when Pare allegedly struck them with his pick-up truck.

At the time, officers said the driver backed into another vehicle, crashed through barricades, jumped a curb at a drive-thru and smashed into a nearby bus stop.

Both Sandoval and her son were treated for their injuries, but six weeks later, she died from complications related to her injuries. She left behind her husband and four sons, aged 17 to 6.

Pare appeared in court Wednesday and was released on bail with conditions.